Agents in Dune: Spice Wars will be used in your covert operations. You’ll be using them to quietly dig up dirt against the other factions or supply you with information to use in the Landsraad Council to secure you more leverage in the courts. The more agents you have access to, the more you can do behind the scenes. Here’s what you need to know about how to get agents in Dune: Spice Wars.

It all comes down to timing. You’ll slowly be able to build your army of agents as you progress through your game. In Dune: Spice Wars, you can visit the Espionage page, indicated by the magnifying glass on the right side of your screen. Here, you’ll be able to see the total amount of resources the other factions have, and you can manage your agents accordingly, placing them on missions, in counterintelligence, operations, or attempt to integrate them into the other factions.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On the top left of your espionage page, you’ll be able to see how long before another agent will be available. This timer appears after your first agent arrives in your court. The timer will refresh every time you receive a new agents. There are chance agents could become available to you through random events. However, for most of the agents in your employ, you’ll receive them every so often on this page, so we highly recommend that you check the espionage page to see when you can make use of your next agent.