How to get air time in a tank in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It has become abundantly clear in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 that tanks aren’t quite as mobile as other vehicles, being the weighty, sluggish machines they are. No matter, the battle royale’s set of Week 6 challenges hold one quest that trusts players to get at least three seconds of air time with a tank. Here’s how you can pull off the seemingly impossible.

Of course, the simplest route you can take to gaining air time is by driving a tank off of a cliff, but expect to only be in mid-air for just a second. Instead, we recommend starting the challenge by dropping straight to the tank located in front of Command Cavern (as marked below) and driving it up the location’s peak. From there, you should go down the hill that leads to the bottom of the black IO outpost building and use the small blue trampoline nearby to have the tank skyrocket.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You won’t need to gain three seconds of air time in just a single jump, so feel free to hop on the trampoline as many times as needed. Once completed, the challenge will net you the massive sum of 20,000 XP — and there’s more where that came from. The latest week of content features six other quests, including one for those who can mantle five times in just five seconds.

