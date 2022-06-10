How to get all evidence in The Quarry

There are ton of collectibles to find in The Quarry, but evidence is in its own category. That’s because at some point during the game, the counselors will realize that they’ll need proof of the horrific night they’ve endured. That realization comes in the second half of the game, but you should be collecting evidence long before that. There’s a piece of evidence in every chapter, minus the prologue. Here’s where you’ll find each one.

Empty Vial – Chapter 1

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Found by Abi at the cabins. Walk toward the big tree in the middle of them to see an action button prompt. She’ll examine the carving then find this vial in a small hole in the tree.

Torn Bags – Chapter 2

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Emma can find this in the storage room in the back of the general store. Once Jacob picks the lock to let you inside, check the bags leaning against the shelf in the corner.

Bloated Corpse – Chapter 3

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Getting this evidence requires some very specific actions. First, you need to choose to take the rotor arm out of the van during Chapter 1 — see our paths guide for more information. When Jacob and Emma go swimming during Chapter 3, you’ll have the option to dive in after the rotor arm. Do so, then choose to grab it instead of surfacing. Once you have it, Jacob will pass by the corpse on his way back up.

Attack Photo – Chapter 4

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This one is also pretty specific. When Emma reaches the tree house, you’ll have a choice to open the trap door or search the bag. Do not open the trap door — that gets Emma killed. Instead, search the bag to find clothes, bear spray, and a taser. When the werewolf drops into the room, use the taser on it. You’ll then have the opportunity to snap a picture while it’s stunned.

Claw Marks – Chapter 5

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next piece of evidence is back at the cabins with Dylan. Walk toward the radio hut and stop at the fan unit beside the stairs. There are claw marks in the wood that you can examine.

Memory Card – Chapter 6

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When crossing the walkway with Jacob, the path will split in a triangle shape. Go right and check near the railing to find a discarded camera. Jacob will pop the memory card out.

Cease and Desist Letter – Chapter 7

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When Laura can freely move about the police station, head into the central room. In the back left is a small set of stairs. Climb them then check the back right corner to find this letter atop a printer.

Scarred Flesh – Chapter 8

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Laura can find this one while she’s down in the quarry with Ryan. Look for it after the stairs break — it’s on the ground near the large rock column in the middle of the platform.

Kaylee’s Letter – Chapter 9

Screenshot by DoubleXP

This is found after Ryan leaves the dumbwaiter. Walk straight ahead to find a small chest atop a dresser. You can open this to find the letter inside.

Trail Cam Footage – Chapter 10

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final piece of evidence is collected by Kaitlyn. Head to the second floor of the lodge and walk past the chimney to the art room. Take the stairs in here to reach a storage room on the third floor. Make a left from the stairs and check the small square basket. The tape is inside.