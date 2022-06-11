How to get all Minikits in C-3P-Oh no! in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all the Minikits in the C-3P-Oh no! level in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to explore Kijimi City very thoroughly during your mission to find a backstreet droidsmith. Only one of these Minikits requires you to replay the level in Free Play. The other four can all be obtained in Story Mode, although some of them are easier to get in Free Play.

All five C-3P-Oh no! Minikit locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you shoot the lookouts, switch to Rey (or another Jedi or Dark Side character, if you’re playing on Free Play), and go up the stairs. Use the Force to move two of the crates at the top of the stairs to the opposite wall, then jump up on them and use the zipline to get to the rooftop. The first Minikit is at the far end of this rooftop.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Minikit is in the higher of the two circular openings in the northwest corner of the area where you meet the Kijimi Crooks. Do a double jump from the nearby pipes to get to it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Minikit can only be obtained on Free Play. After you’ve disabled the light on the UA-TT (and completed the Right in the Eye Challenge), switch to a Scavenger and create a net so that you can climb up to where the UA-TT was standing. Next, switch to a Jedi or Dark Side character, and use the Force to lift the gonk droid through the upper circular window. The gonk droid will emerge from the green door, carrying the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth Minikit is on the other side of a silver door in the south wall of the main courtyard. If you’re playing in Free Play, you can just switch to a Villain and blow open the door with Grenade. Otherwise, you can disguise Finn as a Villain, and blow open the door in the same way.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the small yard outside the droidsmith’s workshop, there’s a crate. Use Rey (or another Jedi or Dark Side character) to move the crate, then jump from the crate to the bars on the wall, and climb to the rooftop where the fifth and final Minikit awaits. Collect all five Minikits to unlock the TIE Dagger (Micro).