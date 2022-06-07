How to get all Minikits in Chrome Dome Down in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all five Minikits on the Chrome Dome Down level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to explore the Supremacy’s flight deck very thoroughly. Three of the Minikits can be collected in Story mode, but to get the other two, you’ll have to replay the level in Free Play.

All Chrome Dome Down Minikit locations

To get the first Minikit, destroy the three BB9-E droids in the following locations:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On top of a large crate to the right of the platform Captain Phasma is standing on

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On a raised platform behind the burning TIE Fighter to the left of Phasma’s platform

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On a platform on the east side of the flight deck (there’s a large rocket booster at the top). Climb the ladder on the south side.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to play in Free Play to get the second Minikit because you’ll need to switch a character type that can grapple (for example, a Bounty Hunter). You’ll also need to have completed the first phase of the battle, so that Phasma has moved to the platform on the left. In the southwest corner of the flight deck, there’s a lift. Use your grapple to bring it down to the floor, then get on it and pull the lever. Ride the lift up to the Minikit on the high platform.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Minikit also requires playing in Free Play. During the second phase of the battle, there’ll be a large gold crate to the left of Phasma’s platform. Switch to a Bounty Hunter, then shoot the crate and get the Minikit inside.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth Minikit is on the platform to the east of the flight deck (the same one as the third BB9-E droid). Use the ladder on the north side of the platform.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the final area of the AT-ST stomping section of the level, there’s a pile of wreckage by the east wall with the fifth and final Minikit embedded in it. Shoot the Minikit to collect it. Collect all five Minikits to unlock the Supremacy (Micro).