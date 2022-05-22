How to get all Minikits in Dameron’s Defiance in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all five Minikits in the Dameron’s Defiance level in Episode VIII – The Last Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to be very thorough in your attacks on the First Order Dreadnought. Leave no piece of it intact, and be sure to destroy specific key targets during this epic space battle.

The locations of all five Minikits in Dameron’s Defiance are as follows:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the first Minikit, you need to destroy 10 of the red structures on the surface of the First Order Dreadnought. There are six in the middle, and two on either side. Just shoot them with your blaster cannons.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to destroy more stuff on the surface of the First Order Dreadnought to get the second Minikit — this time it’s 7 antennae. There are three on the tower at the rear of the ship, two on the deck either side of the tower, one in front of the tower on the ship’s right side, and one at the very front of the ship.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the third Minikit, you just need to destroy one object on the First Order Dreadnought, but it’s quite well hidden. Underneath the ship, towards the rear, there’s an object with a red circle on it. Shoot that, and the Minikit will appear. Fly into it to collect it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Get the fourth Minikit during the third phase of the battle, when you’ve switch to first-person (inside the cockpit) and you’re defending the Resistance bombers. A small rocket with a bright yellow trail will weave from side to side in front of you. Shoot it to get the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the final phase of the battle, when the resistance is down to just one bomber, you have to shoot down one of the TIE Barons to get the fifth and final Minikit. They’re longer and pointier than TIE fighters, and they leave a pink trail. Shoot them down with Photon Torpedoes to complete the Return to Sender Challenge. Get all five Minikits to unlock the Resistance A-Wing (Micro).