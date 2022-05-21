How to get all Minikits in Destroying Starkiller in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all five Minikits in the Destroying Starkiller level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled as you progress through the level, and complete a few extra puzzles. Four of the five Minikits can be obtained in Story mode, but you’ll need to play in Free Play to get one of them (the third).

Related: How to destroy Gold Blocks in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The locations of all five Minikits in Destroying Starkiller are as follows:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first Minikit is obtainable after you’ve weakened the Starkiller Base’s defenses, and you’re flying through a trench. You need to shoot 10 of the turrets on the sides of the trench to unlock the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Find the second Minikit is at the bottom of the trench near the end of it. Make sure you fly low the whole time so that you don’t miss it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can only get the third Minikit on Free Play. After you’ve fought Kylo Ren for a second time, and been attacked by Snowtroopers (shoot them in the head to get the Keeping a Cool Head Challenge), a TIE Fighter will crash right in front of you. Instead of using its wing as a ramp, go to the right (east) and find three crates at the end of the path. Switch to a Jedi or Dark Side character, so you can use the Force to stack the crates, then jump up them to get the Minikit at the top of the tree.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go up the crashed TIE Fighter’s wing then, when the path splits, turn right. Look for the cracked patch on the rock face to your right, and use a Scavenger’s Breaker Blaster ability to blow it open. The fourth Minikit is inside.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth and final Minikit is on top of the rocks in front of the fourth Minikit. Collect all five Minikits to unlock the Resistance X-Wing (Micro).