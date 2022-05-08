How to get all Minikits in Endor the Line in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all five Minikits on the Endor the Line level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have to explore the level very thoroughly and solve a few extra puzzles. The first four Minikits are found during the first section of the level, with the fifth showing up during the speeder bikes chase. Most of the Minikits can be gotten in Story mode, but the fourth one requires replaying the level in Free Play.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the first Minikit, go into the area to the north of the clearing during the opening section of the level, and destroy the plant on the right. The Minikit is hidden inside.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After defeating at least some of the Scout troopers, switch to Leia (Endor – Hat) and pick up a Scout’s helmet, body, and legs (or you can just switch to a Villain character if you’re playing on Free Play). Throw a grenade at the cage above the clearing, and pick up the keycard. Then, use the debris next to the crate to build a keycard reader. Insert the keycard into the reader to open the crate and get the second Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the third Minikit, use any ranged weapon to kill all of the three flying bird/lizard creatures circling above the clearing.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Getting the fourth Minikit requires you to play on Free Play, and use a Scavenger’s Breaker Blaster ability to smash through the cracked wall on the south side of the clearing. If you haven’t already unlocked the Breaker Buster ability, then you can do so by completing the Breaker Buster tutorial at the beginning of the next level, The Chewbacca Defense. Once you’ve broken through the wall, smash the boxes of food and build them into a roasting spit to wake the Ewok and get the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth Minikit is on the back of one of the speeder bikes you’ll encounter during the speeder bike chase. Shoot the bike then steer into the Minikit to collect it. Imperial Lambda-Class Shuttle (Micro).