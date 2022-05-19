How to get all Minikits in First Order of Business in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

On the First Order of Business level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, only one of the Minikits (the first one) can be obtained in Story mode. To get the remaining four Minikits, you’ll have to replay the level in Free Play.

The locations of all five Minikits in First Order of Business are as follows:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the first Minikit, turn left at the very start of the level then, at the end of the corridor, go through the door on the right. Shoot the chair to reveal the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to replay the level on Free Play to get the second Minikit. From the start of the level, go straight ahead through the large door at the end of the corridor. Turn left in the large room, and go through the door in the north wall. In the next room you’ll find a collection of what look like Lego heads underneath a basketball hoop. Switch to a Jedi or Dark Side character, and use the Force to lift one of the heads and drop it through the hoop. This will make the Minikit appear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Minikit can also only be obtained on Free Play. At the start of the level, go right and follow the corridors past the Trooper on a raised platform. In the next room, smash the clamp on the console to the left of the door, then use an Astromech Droid to activate the console and open the door. One of the pictures you need for the fourth Minikit is in the next room (see below). Turn left and press the button to open the door in the east wall. Use the Astromech Droid console in the next room to reveal the Minikit.

Getting the fourth Minikit requires you to destroy five pictures found in the following locations:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the room opposite the first Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The next picture can only be found playing on Free Play. It’s in the room beyond the first Astromech Droid console, on the way to getting the third Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After the second picture, follow the objective markers back to the start of the level, then follow the corridor east. Use Finn (FN-2187) to activate the console on the left, then go into the room and deactivate the alarm. Switch to Poe Dameron (Jacket) to pull the ladder down from the ceiling. Climb the ladder then turn around to find the next picture to the south.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go back down the ladder, then back out into the corridor. Go through the large door at the end of the corridor, then go through the door on the right. The next picture is in this room.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth and final picture is in the southwest corner of the hangar bay.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can only get the fifth and final Minikit on Free Play. On the north side of the hanger, in front of the three TIE fighters, there’s a large crate that you can cut open with a Jedi or Dark Side character. The Minikit is inside that box. Collect all five Minikits to unlock the Finalizer (Micro).