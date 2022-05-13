How to get all Minikits in Fulfil Your Destiny in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all the Minikits in the Fulfil Your Destiny level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll need to explore the level thoroughly and complete a few extra puzzles. Three of the Minikits can be gotten playing on Story mode, but for the other two, you’ll have to replay the level on Free Play.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first Minikit is immediately to your right when the level starts, just behind Emperor Palpatine’s throne.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to be playing on Free Play to get the second Minikit. During the battle with the Royal Guard, go to the far side of the central pillar and, using a Villain type character, use the console. A hatch will open opposite the console, and the second Minikit will be revealed.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can get the third Minikit on Story mode using either Luke Skywalker (Episode VI) or Darth Vader. Head west from the central pillar and a gate will automatically close, blocking your path. Double jump to get over the barrier on either side of the gate, then use the Force to lift the statues into the cases. The female statue goes in the left case, the Darth Vader statue goes in the middle case, and the Jar Jar Binks statue goes in the right case. When all the statues are in place, the third Minikit will appear in the middle case.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For the fourth Minikit you’ll need to use a Protocol Droid type character on Free Play. Get the Death Star Throne Room Monitor password from the console in the same area as the fourth Minikit, then go to the area on the other side of the central pillar, smash the debris in front of the console, and use the password to unlock the Death Star Throne Room Monitor. Stand on the button to the left, and the parts of the fourth Minikit will pop out of the screen in front of you. Build it to collect it.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Smash the console at the far end of the area where you got the fourth Minikit, pick up the battery, and place it in the socket to the left. This will inflate the nearby bouncy castle, enabling you to jump up to the fifth Minikit floating above it. Unlocking all five Minikits unlocks the Death Star II (Micro).