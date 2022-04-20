How to get all Minikits in Hibernation Station in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you can get four of the five Minikits on your first playthrough of the Hibernation Station level (part of Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back) on Story mode. But one of the Minikits requires you to play again on Free Play mode and select an Astromech Droid character (e.g. R2-D2).

The locations of all the Minikits in Hibernation Station are as follows:

At the start of the level, go up the stairs then turn right. Use an Astromech Droid character to open the door on the left, then go inside, turn right, and pull the container off the wall. Switch to a character that can pick up the battery, then go back into the previous room and insert the battery into the slot. The first Minikit will now drop out of the ceiling.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Switch to a Protocol Droid (e.g. C-3PO) and use the Key Terminal opposite the Astromech Droid console you used to get the first Minikit. Select the key icon and rapidly tap the button indicated to download the password. Now go back up the stairs, turn left, and use the Lock Terminal to open the Cloud City Dining Room. The second Minikit is on the table inside.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Leave the dining room, go up the stairs and turn left (following the quest markers if you’re still on the first objective). With a Protocol Droid character selected, use the terminal in the room full of Stormtroopers to gain remote control of a Pit Droid. Use the pit droid to hit the two red buttons, which open two doors. Go inside the furnace room and destroy the junk blocking the furnace door, and the motor on the floor to the right of the conveyor belt. Use the motor parts to build a motor for the conveyor built, which will start. When the junk on the belt goes into the furnace, the third Minikit will pop out.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you’ve built a distraction for the Stormtroopers (or got past them some other way), go past them along the corridor and turn left. Select a Hero character, and use the terminal to make the nearby block come up out of the floor. Push the block to the end of the long strip, and the fourth Minikit will come in through the window.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Go to the easternmost end of the corridor where you get the Key Card from the Empire officer, and turn left. Use a Hero character to grapple the switch above the broken elevator, and the broken elevator will open. The fifth and final Minikit is inside. Collect it to get Boba Fett’s Starship (Micro).