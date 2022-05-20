How to get all Minikits in Low Flying Garbage in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all the Minikits in the Low Flying Garbage level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to explore the Graveyard of Ships thoroughly and complete a few bonus objectives.

The locations of all five Minikits in Low Flying Garbage are as follows:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the first Minikit, you need to destroy four cargo crates on the top of the Star Destroyer wreckage in front of you when the level starts. The crates are all in a row on the right-hand side of the ship.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Minikit is inside a tubular piece of debris in front of the Star Destroyer wreckage.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Minikit is also inside a tubular piece of debris, this one on the left of the Star Destroyer wreckage. The ends of this tube are sealed, though, so you’ll have to shoot them to open the tube before flying through.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you’ve defeated a few waves of TIE fighters, you’ll decide you need to blow a hole in one of the wrecked ships using proton torpedoes. Destroy five TIE fighters (not TIE bombers) during this phase of the battle to get the fourth Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth Minikit is inside the Super Star Destroyer, just after the first narrow section. You have to shoot the droid that’s holding it in order to get it, so just shoot everything in front of you to make sure you get it. Get all five Minikits to unlock the First Order TIE Fighter (Micro).