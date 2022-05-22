How to get all Minikits in Master Codebreak-Out in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all five Minikits in the Master Codebreak-Out level in Episode VIII – The Laste Jedi in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to explore the Canto Bight prison very thoroughly before you make your final escape. Three of these Minikits can be obtained on Story mode, but to get the other two, you’ll have to replay the level in Free Play.

The locations of all five Minkits are as follows:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the start of the level, leave your cell and turn right. Pull the switch on the right-hand wall, then go through the open cell door and mount the gonk droid (the battery on legs). Leave the cell, turn right, and take the gonk droid to the socket, which should be marked on your HUD. Go into the cell on the right, smash the painting of a Minikit, then build the first Minikit from the debris.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Minikit is near the ceiling of the guard room. After you’ve got your equipment back, use your grapple in the guard room then jump from rail to rail to get up to the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You’ll need to play on Free Play to get the third Minikit. From the top of the generator in the guard room, jump to the platform in the southwest wall. Use a Protocol Droid to get the Canto Bight Prison Safe Password from the console, then use the password on the console in the room in the northwest of the outer cell block. This will open the safe, allowing you to get the Minikit inside.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth Minikit requires a Jedi or Dark Side character, so it’s also Free Play only. Go to the cell in the southwest of the outer cell block and use the Force to pick up the lever inside, bring it out through the gap in the door, then put it onto the switch beside the door. Pull the switch, go into the cell, and use the console with a Hero character. Next you have to use the four buttons on the floor to change the quarters of the picture so that they match. Do this four all four of the characters pictured, and the Minikit will appear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can get the fifth and final Minikit on Story mode, but you have to disguise yourself as a prison guard because you’ll need the Villain’s grenade skill. Open the cell in the southeast side of the outer cell block and use a grenade to blow the chains off the lever in the corner. Build the left pipe, then pull the lever and shoot the pipe to destroy it. Then build the right pipe, pull the lever, and destroy the pipe. Then build the middle pipe and pull the lever to release the Minikit. Get all five Minikits to unlock the Libertine (Micro).