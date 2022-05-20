How to get all Minikits in Reap What You Solo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Reap What You Solo level in Episode VII – The Force Awakens in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is complicated enough just to complete, but getting all of the Minikits requires a whole other level of complexity. The last three Minikits can all be obtained on Story mode, but you’ll need to play in Free Play to get the first two.

The locations of all five Minikits are as follows:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To get the first Minikit, you need to replay the Reap What You Solo level in Free Play, so that you can use a Villain character. After you deal with the second blocking rathtar (ideally by defeating it, so as to complete the Rathtar Ruse Challenge), switch to a Villain, and throw a grenade at the wall at the end of the tunnel. Next, sprint and double-jump across the gap and get the Minikit from beyond the destroyed wall. Unfortunately, if you miss this jump, there’s no way to get back up again, so be very careful. Otherwise you’ll have to restart the level to get the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second Minikit also requires a Villain, so you can also only get it on Free Play. In the large room with the forcefield generator and turret in it, use a Scoundrel’s ability to move the little train car in the northwest corner of the room. Next, shoot the energy cells on the machine under the platform to bring the platform down. Go up the slope, and use a Villain’s grenade to blow open the train car and get the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The third Minikit is in the box locked with a color code.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fourth Minikit is in the cargo bay after the forcefield generator and turret room. Turn the handle in the middle of the room all the way around so that a platform appears from the bottom-right container, then the top-left container opens. Move the platform to the black and yellow area, then press the nearby button. After the platform has loaded a crate, move it so that it’s under the top-left container (smash the boxes that are blocking the way). Then climb on top and jump up to the Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The fifth Minikit is inside a clear container on the south side of the hangar where you find the Millennium Falcon. Only BB-8 is small enough to get through the “doorway” in the container and reach the Minikit. Collect all five Minikits to unlock the Eravana (Micro).