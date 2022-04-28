How to get all Minikits in Revelations! in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all Minikits in the Revelations! Level of Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to play the level in Free Play. Three of the Minikits can be obtained in Story mode, but the other two require switching to different character types.

Related: How to unlock the TIE Dagger starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The locations of all the Minikits in Revelations! are as follows:

After you’ve beaten Darth Vader once, you’ve escaped from the Carbon-freezing chamber, and Vader has run away, then immediately turn around to your left. Pull the lever on the wall to make the first Minikit appear out of the floor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Next you’ll go through either the left pipe or the right pipe. On the other side, switch to R2-D2 and enter the middle pipe. Use the grapple to open the hatch in the top of the pipe to release the second Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you slide down the next pipe, you can switch characters, so select a Protocol Droid (e.g. C-3PO) and use the console to the left of where you came in. The third Minikit will emerge in the center of the room.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you fight Vader again and get thrown out of a window, switch to a Hero character (e.g. Luke Skywalker (Episode IV) and use the console on the left. The fourth Minikit will appear out of a hatch in the wall.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the end of the long walkway, you’ll enter a corridor with several rooms leading off it. Go through the first door on the right and smash the poster of Lando Calrissian on the far wall to get the fifth and final Minikit, as well as the Rebel X-Wing (Micro).