How to get all Minikits in The Copa-Khetanna in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all the Minikits in The Copa-Khetanna level in Episode VI – Return of the Jedi of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to explore Jabba the Hutt’s barge very thoroughly during and after your boss fight against Boba Fett. Three of The Copa-Khetanna Minikits can be unlocked on Story mode, but you’ll need to play the level on Free Play to find and unlock all five.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ride the mounted blaster cannon at the front of the barge, and four hovering droids will appear in front of you. Shoot all four to get the first Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Use a Hero character to grapple the switch on the main mast, then switch characters and drop into the nearby hatch to find the second Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can only get the remaining Minikits after you’ve defeated Boba Fett and the barge has been boarded by a squad of Jabba the Hutt’s henchmen. Switch to a Bounty Hunter character and destroy the yellow crates on the middle deck. Use the debris to build a handle for the large blaster cannon, then use the handle to aim the cannon at another barge. Activate the cannon to shoot the barge and unlock the third Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On the middle deck, use the Force to stack two crates on each other, so that you can climb up to the rear deck. Smash all the barbecue equipment and use the debris to build a switch. Now, go back down to the main deck and shoot the red and white target on the main mast to release a gonk droid. Mount the gonk droid and take it to the switch you just built. This will open the hatch and grant you access to the fourth Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Behind the fourth Minikit’s hatch, there’s a gap in the railing. Go through that gap and drop down to the ledge below. Follow the ledge around the rear of the barge to find the fifth and final Minikit and unlock Rebel A-Wing (Micro).