How to get all Minikits in The Strength to Do It in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get all the Minikits in the The Strength to Do It level in Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to explore the ruins of the Death Star II very thoroughly, looking not just for Minikits, but also for dianogas, and some very specific pieces of the wreckage. Unusually though, you don’t have to replay the level in Free Play to get any of them. All five Minikits are obtainable in Story mode.

Related: How to unlock Kylo Ren in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

All five The Strength to Do It Minikit locations

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After the opening duel with Kylo Ren, don’t immediately follow him. Instead, turn around and use your lightsaber to cut a hole in the door on the left. The first Minikit is in the room at the bottom of the stairs.

To get the second Minikit, you need to destroy three dianogas, the black, octopus-like creatures lurking in the Death Star II ruins. Find them in these locations:

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Behind the large light grey pillar after the first gap.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After the first dianoga, ignore the main objective markers, and instead go up the long ramp leading northeast. The second dianoga is in the large room at the end of the corridor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you push the crate into the slime, a handle will be revealed in the west wall. Use BB-8 to pull the handle, then go through the hatch and get the third dianoga.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

From the second dianoga, jump from pillar to pillar to reach the high platform on the west wall, then use the horizontal bars to reach the third Minikit on the high platform on the south wall.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Immediately after your second duel with Kylo Ren (the one which ends when you both fall through the floor), switch to BB-8 and go through the hatch on the left to get the fourth Minikit.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

On the long platform on the sea where Rey fights Kylo Ren for a third time, there are three dark grey objects with cones on top. Switch to BB-8 during the duel, and smash all three of these objects to get the fifth and final Minikit. Get all five Minikits to unlock Kylo Ren’s TIE Whisper (Micro).