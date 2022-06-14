How to get an Ubermacht Cypher in GTA Online

What is better than a regular car? That’s right, a free car. The Ubermacht Cypher is a car that was added to GTA Online in the Los Santos Tuners DLC. We are here to inform you on how you can snag the ride for free. It’ll take a little work to unlock the car, but at the end of the day, the vehicle will still be free once you have completed the challenges.

Where to find the Ubermacht Cypher

First, you will need to make your way over to Los Santos Car Meet at Pibwasser Warehouse. This can be found in La Mesa. On your map, the location will be shown to you with an icon with ”LS” on it. Once you have made your way to the location, you will need to open the interactive menu and find the prize ride challenge.

Once you are inside this menu, you will need to sign up for a race. After doing so, you will be dropped into a matchmaking lobby where you will be competing against other players online. Since you will need to secure a victory five separate times, this challenge may prove difficult. Especially for those who are not as skilled of a driver in GTA.

We would say the best way to try to win the race is through trial and error. We would recommend you bring along your fastest car and get well versed with the track you are racing on. Over time, the track will become incredibly familiar and you will be able to make better turns and decisions due to your experience.

After you have secured a victory, go ahead and sign up for the race again. Once you have won the race a total of five times, you will be able to claim your new car.