Citizen Sleeper is a sci-fi RPG where you, a sleeper, must survive in the tough environment of The Eye, a lawless space station. Sleepers are human consciousness inside an artificial body, used by corporations for hard labor. Citizen Sleeper embraces old school table top mechanics, like using dice to determine the quality of your actions. While Citizen Sleeper is about making a new life for yourself and discovering the people of The Eye, it’s also about survival. There are multiple meters you will need to maintain in order to survive in Citizen Sleeper, one of which is the energy bar. There are a few ways to refill the energy bar, but the main one is to eat food. Here is how to get and eat food in Citizen Sleeper.

You can purchase food from vendors in Citizen Sleeper

Starting out you will have no Cryo in Citizen Sleeper, the currency on The Eye. You will be offered work by Dragos, the man who found you and runs a scrapyard. There are a few options to earn money, but you will want to pick one benefited by your starting class, to increase the chances of succeeding. After earning a handful of cash, make your way to the market, located north of the scrapyard. When you first arrive in the market you will need to use an action die to learn more information about the area. Once you have successfully done that, Emphis’ food stall will become available to you.

After an introductory dialogue where you get your first taste for free, you can purchase more of Emphis' Fungus for 15 Cryo. This typically restores 3 sections of the energy bar, so try not to buy food too early. As you continue forward in Citizen Sleeper, you will unlock more areas to purchase food, but Emphis' stall is the earliest place you can do it.