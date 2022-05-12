How to get and install the Slice of Life mod for The Sims 4

While The Sims 4 lets you experience the life of a digital family under your watchful eye, some people want to get a game that emulates real life as much as possible. To have that kind of experience, you will want to look towards mods. The Slice of Life mod is one of the more popular ones for these purposes. Here is how to get the Slice of Life mod and install it for The Sims 4.

How to download and install the Slice of Life mod for The Sims 4

Your first step to getting the Slice of Life mod is to go to the download page on the Kawaiistacie Mods website. Scroll about three-quarters of the way down the page, and you will see an orange and purple button that lets you download either the public release or early release version that gives you access to new updates sooner than others. To access that early release version, you need to be a Patron of Kawaiistacie.

Whatever version you choose will download a .zip file that you need to right-click on and Extract All. Now open that new file and copy all of its contents. Now go to your Documents and open Electronic Arts, The Sims 4, Mods. Paste all of the mod contents in this folder. Now start the game, and all of the mod’s contents should be ready.

Slice of Life contents