How to get and use Crests in Diablo Immortal

Crests are one of the more important items that you can get in Diablo Immortal. Unlike other items, however, Crests only come in two variants and are difficult to obtain. Crests are used to increase your chances of obtaining gear. Unfortunately, you can only get so of them many each day and month, making them an annoying item to get. Here is everything you need to know about Crests in Diablo Immortal.

How to get Crests

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are two types of Crests that you can obtain in Diablo Immortal; Rare and Legendary Crests. Currently, there are only two ways to obtain Crests. If you aren’t afraid to spend a little of your hard-earned cash, you can purchase Eternal Orbs from the in-game store and use those to purchase Crests. You can only purchase Legendary Crests this way and the cost per crest is 160 Eternal Orbs. You can also purchase 10 at one time for 1,600 Orbs.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The other way to purchase Crests is to go to the Hilt Trader in Westmarch. He is located next to the Immortal Overlook Waypoint on the northeastern side of the city. You can purchase both Rare and Legendary Crests from the Hilt Trader. Rare Crests will cost you 300 Hilts each and Legendary Crests will cost you 1,600 Hilts. You can only purchase one Legendary Crest per month and two Rare Crests per day.

How to use Crests

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Crests are used on the Elder Rift entrance to modify the dungeon. To use the Crests, select the Elder Rift entrance. In the menu, you will see three slots for the Crests. Select one of the slots and select what type of Crest you wish to use. You can place up to three Crests in the Elder Rift entrance at one time. Rare crests will add one modifier each to the dungeon while Legendary Crests will each add two modifiers. Running an Elder Rift with Crests activated will increase the number of rewards you obtain for completing the dungeon. If you don’t have any Crests, it is best to wait before running an Elder Rift dungeon since the rewards will not be nearly as plentiful without them.