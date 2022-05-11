How to get and use Godzilla and King Kong killstreaks in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone features Godzilla and King Kong fighting it out on Caldera for a limited time. These two titans will appear in the Operation Monarch playlist. You can find them rampaging on Caldera as they wreak havoc and destruction on nearly everything, battling it out against each other. While they’re fighting, you can take advantage of their presence and use killstreaks to unleash their attacks. In this guide, we will cover how to get Godzilla and King Kong killstreaks in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to get Godzilla and King Kong killstreaks

The only way to obtain a Godzilla or King Kong killstreak is through obtaining a Titan S.C.R.E.A.M Device. You and your team will need to work together to earn these devices, which unlock when you reach 100 Monarch Intel. You can find Monarch Intel all over Caldera. They appear as a reward for completing contracts, defeating players, have the chance to appear when you open up crates, and they will drop in Monarch Intel drop zones.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Of the available options, Monarch Intel drop zones and contracts are likely the best way to reliable acquire Monarch Intel. Unfortunately, contracts do go away eventually. We recommend relying on Monarch Intel drops, even though everyone in the game will know their location. These locations have the most risk involved, but they have the most significant rewards. Plus, on the way to these dropzones, you can eliminate other players earning more intel.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

How to use Godzilla and King Kong killstreaks

After you reach 100 Monarch Intel, you’ll unlock a Titan S.C.R.E.A.M Device. You will need to activate it and direct where to use it on the island, unleashing Godzilla or King Kong’s ultimate attack. When this happens, anyone caught in the path of these attacks will be heavily damaged and potentially downed. These killstreak attacks are a good way to lighten up your lobby room, clearing the way for you and your team to claim victory.