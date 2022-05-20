How to get and use mounts in Lost Ark

Mounts are an important tool in Lost Ark, allowing you to get to places at a much faster rate. Mounts increase your movement speed a significant amount, and they also come with a special movement ability that gives you a great burst of distance. Many mounts are different from one another, and some are even faster or have better abilities.

With a ton of different mounts in the game, there are a bunch of different methods of obtaining a mount. If you’re wondering what the best way to obtain a new mount is, consult this guide below. Note: This guide does not include the mount that you get by default for starting the game.

The Lost Ark store

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you want to guarantee that you get a mount you want, then you can shell out a little cash for it. When you enter the Lost Ark store, there are numerous mounts for sale that you can simply purchase for Royal Crystals.

There are only a few mounts available in the Lost Ark shop as of this writing, but this number should steadily increase as time goes on. Look to the store to see if there’s a particular mount that you really want.

Quests

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Some mounts are received completely for free as quest rewards. For example, the Red Ladybug mount is obtained as a part of a quest in the main story. This ensures that you won’t have to pay money or spend time grinding to at least get a mount.

These mounts do tend to be on the weaker side, but at the very least, it makes sure that you have a mount to use in the first place.

Amazon Prime Gaming

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Amazon Prime Gaming often gives away free reward packages as a part of their free giveaways. For example, recently, the Silver Combat Raptor mount was given away for free alongside some Amethyst Shards and Crystalline Aura.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, be sure to link it to Prime Gaming so you can get these mounts when they’re released. Mounts aren’t the only prize you can earn from Prime Gaming, so even if you aren’t interested in the mount, it’s worth signing up for anyways.

Collectibles

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Some mounts can be received as rewards from collectible collections. For example, you can receive a special mount for earning 13 Ignea Tokens. These collectibles can be somewhat difficult to collect, but they allow you earn and use some very lavish mounts.

Be sure to check through your collectibles and see which ones lead you to receive certain mounts in the game.

How to use mounts and what is the mount hotkey?

To use mounts, you have to go to your Mounts page and equip one to a hotkey. Then, you can press the hotkey to summon the mount. Hit “Alt + V” on your keyboard to open the mount page, and assign one of the mounts to a hotkey on the bottom right of your screen.

You can also set multiple mounts as favorites if you have more than one, and then summon a mount at random. This will allow those with many mounts to cycle through them easily.