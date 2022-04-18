How to get and use the Forget-Me-Not-Pot in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

In Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers, there’s a party member called Sprigg, a unique character who can transform into whoever you’re fighting and use their skills. She can later take on the form of the opponents she’s got the last hit on in future. This ability is handy when you’re participating in the Grand Slam against Janice, and you need to use powerful monsters to defeat her in all three rounds. However, having Sprigg get the last hit on enemies could be annoying, and you may sometimes accidentally kill an enemy with a different party member. With the Forget-Me-Not-Pot, that problem is completely resolved. By equipping this item to one of your other party members, that character is allowed to strike the killing blow and have that monster be added to Sprigg’s doppelgang roster for Grand Slam.

You can find this accessory in a chest located in the Chronopolis stairway right under the first-floor staircase. You can also get this item by using Fargo’s Pillage ability on Peppor when you’re facing him and Solt on Isle of the Damned in Another World. For them to appear, have Karsh in your party so you can get his level seven tech. Just remember that you have a chance of failing to steal this item from him. If that happens, run away from the fight and try again.