How to get and use the Token of Protection in Lost Ark

The Token of Protection is a new item that allows you to enter the new Chaos Line dungeon in Lost Ark. The Chaos Line is a new weekly dungeon that allows you to earn great rewards to help progress your characters, but you can’t participate in the dungeon unless you earn these Token of Protections.

First, before you even think about getting these tokens, you should know that you need to be at least Item Level 1370 and have unlocked South Vern to participate in the Chaos Line. If you aren’t, then you won’t be able to do the Chaos Line.

The Token of Protection is your entry ticket into the Chaos Line instance, and you can obtain them by completing a variety of quests. First, you need to complete the entire South Vern continent. Luckily, there are only two areas to blitz through, so it doesn’t take too long of a time.

Afterward, go to Vern Castle and talk to Magick Scholar Jeneca, who gives you a weekly quest called “I Must Protect.” After completing this quest, you should get two free tokens, as well as another two free tokens for unlocking the Chaos Line. This will give you four free entries the first time, and two free entries every subsequent try after. That’s all you need to know about collecting Token of Protections in Lost Ark! Be sure to do this weekly quest every week to maximize your rewards.