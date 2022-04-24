How to get and use the Tonic of Forgetfulness in Elden Ring

The Tonic of Forgetfulness is a hard-to-find quest item that can only be found during late-game content. The player can’t use this key item. Instead, this key item can be used in one of two ways to change the fate of specific NPCs in the Lands Between.

Finding the Tonic

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To begin this quest, you must make your way Northeast beyond the Liurnia of the Lakes area. Venture forth until you reach the magma-infused lands of Volcano Manor. Once you reach the manor, these are the steps required to earn the Tonic of Forgetfulness.

Speak with Lady Tanith in Volcano Manor and join their group when prompted. Speak with everybody in the manor, including Rya, Tanith’s adopted daughter. Follow the quests to assassinate targets on the world map. After the first successful assassination, return to Volcano manor and speak with Rya in her new form. After the second assassination, return to the manor and speak with Tanith and Rya again. She will give you a hint about a secret wall, enter this wall to find the Volcano Manor dungeon. Inside this dungeon, proceed until you fight and defeat the Godskin Noble boss and acquire Serpent’s Amnion from this room. Give the item to Rya, then reset the area to make Rya vanish. Speak with Lady Tanith and acquire the Tonic.

Using the Tonic

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have the Tonic of Forgetfulness, you can give it to one of two different characters.

You can give this item to Rya and make her forget her past. Rya will be waiting in the Temple of Eiglay near the hidden exit. Find her there, then give this item to her. Once you defeat Rykard, return to her original room in Volcano Manor to end this questline.

You can also give it to Brother Corhyn. You can find him at this point at the Altus Plateau pictured above. Speak with him and follow his quest until he ends up at Stargazers Ruins. Once there, you can choose to give him the Tonic, and he will refuse to take it. This will end any quests associated with the Tonic of Forgetfulness.