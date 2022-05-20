There are multiple dyes for you to use in Minecraft, which allow you to change the color of wool, beds, candles, and many more items in the game. There are 16 colors for you to pick from, including black dye. Obtaining it can take a bit of time, though, compared to the other colors. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Black Dye in Minecraft.

How to get Black Dye

There are two ways for you to obtain Black Dye. You can do so by collecting an Ink Sac or finding a Wither Rose. Alternatively, you might get lucky and find a Wandering Trader who has one, and it will cost you one Emerald. Of these choices, we recommend going out of your way to finding an Ink Sac. These drop off squids, which you can find by wandering through the sea. Squids have a slight chance to drop it, and once you have it, you can transform the Ink Sac into Black Dye.

If you prefer not to go anywhere near the water, you can go after the Wither Rose. A Wither Rose is created when a Wither kills a mob. Anytime it does this, the mob has a chance to drop a Red Rose where it fell. You can construct a Wither by placing four blocks of Soul Sand together, creating a ‘T’ shape. After you manifest the shape, you need to place three Wither skeleton skulls on top of the T, and it will become a Wither, allowing you to unleash it on your Minecraft world.

Both of these routes are viable ways to acquire Black dye. Again, the squid will likely be easier because of the items required to create a Wither.