How to get Chiara Favarone’s red implant in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Long Island is full of secrets once you go beneath the medical facility. Once the facility is unlocked, you discover that you need a red implant to be able to reach Stanford. Unfortunately, there are only three people that have red implants, and getting one won’t be easy. The easiest of these implants to get is perhaps Chiara Favarone’s. Her implant can be gathered quite quickly if you know what you are doing. Here is how you get Chiara Favarone’s red implant in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Get the code and get the suit

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Start off by entering the facility and using the door on the left to reach the medical lab. Here, they are doing some experiments on vampire flesh. Before you can come close to getting the red implant, you will first need to get a locker code. After entering the medical lab. take the first door on the right. Next to the door that you went through, you will find a computer. Check out the computer for patient number 1492. This is the “Lucky Patient.” Leave the room and go through the viewing room to the locker area. Interact with the locker in the middle and type in the code 1492 to obtain the hazmat suit.

Get the cerebellum

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Put on the hazmat suit and go through the decontamination shower to the room with Chiara. Interact with Chiara to spill acid on the arm she is working on. This will then prompt her to tell you that you need to get the cerebellum of the creature for her to continue her work. She will give you the keycard to get into the cold storage room. Use your Sense the Unseen ability on the cooler to get the scent of the creature. It turns out that it is Jara Drory. Go through the room where you got the code to get to the cold storage room. Interact with the cooler containing the cerebellum of Jara Drory. You can use your ability to spot the cooler or look for Jara’s name on the nameplates.

Get the implant

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After grabbing the cerebellum, return to Chiara by going through the decontamination room. Place the cerebellum on the tray and then interact with Chiara to get a cutscene where Galeb rips out the implant with a scalpel. Now you can go back to the implant machine and upgrade your implant to a red one.