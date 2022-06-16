How to get Chitin in Ark: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved requires you to understand a lot about the game in order to excel. From understanding which berries are edible to knowing which dinosaur to tame for which task, playing ARK can get a bit complicated from time to time. One of the most important aspects of Ark is gathering the necessary resources pre-emptively and ensuring that you know where to look when you need to go hunting for them. Chitin is an essential material, both as-is and as a component for other resources. This guide will detail where to find Chitin in ARK: Survival Evolved.

What do you need Chitin for in ARK: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Chitin is a key resource when it comes to crafting saddles. The hard shell-like material is needed for saddles, such as the Pteranadon saddle, one of the most important flying mounts you can get in the early stages of the game.

As you progress further in Ark, you’ll also need to locate materials like Cementing Paste. Cementing Paste is a key component in crafting higher-tier weapons and metal structures. Cementing Paste can be gathered but also crafted, and Chitin is the key resource in crafting it.

Where to find Chitin in ARK: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Chitin or Keratin serve the same purpose in Ark, despite having different names. The difference between the resources is based on the type of creature which drops them. Chitin drops from insect-like creatures, whilst Keratin drops from mammals with horns and tusks.

Related: How to tame a Titanosaur in Ark: Survival Evolved

To harvest Chitin, you’ll need to kill and harvest the corpses of different creatures. The best places to find creatures that drop Chitin are in the desert biomes, volcanic biomes, and Artifact caves. They’ll usually clump together in these places, and you’ll be able to kill and harvest them in great numbers.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Chitin is most effectively harvested by specific tools and tames in Ark. If you’re able to tame a Megatherium, they not only are the best tame for harvesting Chitin, but they get a massive buff from attacking insects in the game. If you cannot tame one, you can use either a Metal Hatchet or a Chainsaw. The Metal Hatchet gathers more Chitin, but remember, the higher the damage percentage of your weapon, the greater your resource yield.

Another great creature to use is the Shadowmane. They have excellent damage output and harvest Chitin amazingly well. Take them into Artifact caves, and you’ll gather Chitin in no time.

Creatures that drop Chitin and Keratin when killed include the following: