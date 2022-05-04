How to get Class Engravings in Lost Ark

Engravings are special traits that you can equip onto your characters that provide a specific effect. These effects empower your characters, providing buffs for your characters. There are certain Class Engravings that are exclusive to the Class you are playing. For instance, Artillerist characters have their own specific Engravings, while Sharpshooters have their own specific Engravings as well.

Getting these Engravings are done through a similar method of gaining regular Class Engravings. You’ll need to collect Engraving Recipes for these books to level up these traits. You can get these Engraving Recipes as drops from Chaos Dungeons, Abyss Raids, Chaos Gates, or Secret Maps. But one of the more reliable ways to get these recipes are through Class Engraving Recipe Chests that are given away from quests or events.

Note: These Engraving Recipe Chests are differentiated between regular Engravings and Class Engravings. Class Engravings require their own specific Chests, as they are categorized differently. Therefore, you cannot find Class Engravings in a regular Engraving Recipe Chest.

Once you get enough Class Engraving Recipes (you need 20 to level up one Engraving), simply go into your Inventory and use up the Recipes. Once you read 20 recipes, you will level up your Class Engraving and you can go ahead and level up the higher tier of Engravings.