How to get Cotton Yarn in V Rising

Unlike many other materials in V Rising, you won’t be able to find Cotton Yarn by raiding and looting enemy camps. Instead, you’ll need to craft it from cotton by using a Loom. To find cotton, you can head to Dunley Farmlands and steal some from one of the many cotton farms in the area. To get a Loom, you’ll have to hunt Beatrice the Tailor and collect her V Blood.

How to defeat Beatrice the Tailor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can find Beatrice the Tailor in Dawnbreak Village, at the location shown above. We recommend having an Gear Score of at least 38 before heading over. Defeating Beatrice is quite different from any of the boss fights before this point. This is because she doesn’t fight you, but instead runs around the heavily-armed village, forcing you to deal with quite a few guards along the way.

The easiest way to mitigate this is to spend some time clearing out most of the enemies in the area, though it’s still likely a patrol or two will accost you during the chase. In these cases, you’ll have to choose between taking on the guards or continuing your chase, depending on how safely you think can avoid them. The best way to keep up with Beatrice, who is fairly quick, is to take advantage of all of your movement capabilities, not just your Travel Ability. Ultimate Abilities and Weapon Skills are especially useful here.

Cotton Yarn uses

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you build your Loom, you can craft Cotton Yarn for a cost of 20 cotton. You can then use the yarn at a Tailoring Bench to craft cloth armor, specifically the Hollowfang armor set. This set should come as a nice power increase for most players over a likely well-worn set of Nightstalker gear. You’ll also need Cotton Yarn to craft a Hunter’s Cloak, which grants some health and sun resistance.

