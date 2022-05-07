How to get Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow in Elden Ring

Unlike the other crossbows in the Lands Between, the Black-Key Crossbow is meant for sniping and has the longest range of all the crossbows in the game. This crossbow comes equipped with the Kick weapon art. This skill allows you to kick an enemy and break their guard. Unfortunately, this weapon art cannot be changed since this is a special crossbow. Luckily, it makes up for that with its damage. Here is how you can get Crepus’s Black-Key Crossbow in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You won’t need to go far to obtain this crossbow, but you do need to complete at least a small portion of the campaign. You will need to gain access to Roundtable Hold which can be done very quickly if you know what you are doing. You gain access to Roundtable Hold after you leave Limgrave. This means you simply need to run north to Liurnia, or east to Caelid, to obtain the invitation to Roundtable Hold. You can also reach this area after being defeated by Margit in Stormveil. Once this happens, rest at a Site of Grace and you will still get the invitation to Roundtable Hold.

Upon reaching Roundtable Hold, make your way over to where Hewg is. Go down the stairs and make a 180-degree turn to find a fog wall with an imp statue. You will need to get a Stonesword Key to open this door. You can find one early in the game on the Bridge of Sacrifice leading to the Weeping Peninsula. You can also choose to start with a Stonesword Key. Open the fog wall and you will find a chest in the next room. Open the chest to obtain the crossbow along with 20 crossbolts.