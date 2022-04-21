How to get Doodle Buds skins in Valorant

Like so many other current video games, Valorant has an in-game store where players can purchase microtransactions to unlock new cosmetics for their characters or weapons. These skins will change up the look of whatever it covers and make them pop more from the default look. A new bundle of skins and other items called Doodle Buds is available now and features cartoon visuals that get colored in on the side of your war machines. Here is how to get them.

The Doodle Buds bundle can be acquired in the in-game store for 6,992 VP. You can also purchase each item contained separately if you want only a couple of the items, but getting the bundle will save 3,983 total VP.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

All of the items included in the bundle are:

Doodle Buds Agents Card

Doodle Buds Agents Spray

Doodle Buds League of Legends Card

Doodle Buds League of Legends Spray

Doodle Buds Tactifriends Card

Doodle Buds Tactifriends Spray

Doodle Buds Ares Skin

Doodle Buds Marshal Skin

Doodle Buds Phantom Skin

Doodle Buds Shorty Skin

Doodle Buds Stinger Skin

With the five weapon skins, they all start out with outlines of cartoon characters on the gun when you start the game. However, as you get kills, the gun begins to get colored in. Also, a unique weapon effect gives off a colored smoke every time you hit an enemy with a shot.