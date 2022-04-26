Dragonsong Tokens are a currency you can earn in Final Fantasy XIV. With them, you’ll be able to obtain some powerful weapons and equipment for your character, but obtaining it will be a challenge. You’ll need to tackle a specific raid to obtain these tokens and exchange them for specific weapons. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Dragonsong Tokens in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Dragonsong Tokens are available by completing the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate raid. It’s a high-end raid that was released alongside patch 6.11. You’ll be able to unlock this raid after having completed Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle on Savage difficulty. Upon completing The Fourth Circle, you’ll need to return to the Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan. You will be able to find them at coordinates (X:12.7, Y:14.2). You’ll then be able to unlock the mission and start it with other groups of Final Fantasy players. This dungeon will be extremely difficult, and you can expect to struggle with it as you play through the game.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After completing the Dragonsong’s Reprise on Ultimate, you’ll receive a Dragonsong token for your troubles. You’ll then need to bring them to Nesvaaz, who you can find in Radz-at-Han at (X:10.6, Y:10.). Finally, you’ll be able to obtain your ultimate weapons of Heavens. All players will be able to earn a separate reward once per week for completing this raid. We highly recommend bringing a group you’re comfortable playing and working with to complete this challenge.