How to get Elle Gallagher’s red implant in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Your clearance level is important on Long Island and Galeb’s isn’t very high. You start the level off with a blue clearance level implant before quickly realizing you need to get your hands on a red clearance level implant if you want any hope of being able to find Stanford. Luckily, there are three people who each have a red implant. To get them, you will need to solve the puzzles that prevent you from getting them. Among these puzzles is the one surrounding Elle Gallagher, the weapon’s expert. Here is how you get Elle Gallagher’s red implant in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Get into the cold storage room

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The first step to obtaining Elle’s implant is to get into the cold storage room in the medical facility. After getting through the blast door, make a left to enter the medical facility. Take the door on the right after that and you will be in the room connected to the cold storage room. To get into the cold storage room, you will need to either pick the lock or obtain the keycard from Chiara as part of the puzzle to obtain her red implant. After getting into the cold storage room, make a right and check the nearby shelf for a key. You will need this later.

Fix some faulty wiring

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After getting the key, you will need to make your way where Elle is. From the main room with the elevator, go through the door on the right. Go down the stairs and across the room through the other door. You will get a short cutscene the first time you enter this room. Before you can get into the room with Elle, you will need to turn to the right. You will see an electrical box. If you have the right skills, you can fix the wiring in the electrical box immediately. If not, enter the room next to the electrical box and grab the wire cutters off the table. After getting the wire cutters, return to the box and you will be able to fix the wiring.

Set the room on fire

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With the wiring fixed, go over to the red box on the table with the monitors. Press the green safety button to seal the book in the container in the room. Afterward, use the key to unlock the pyrolisis button. Press the red button to initiate the pyrolisis treatment that will cleanse the room with fire, killing Elle. Once the pyrolisis treatment is done, the door will unlock and you will be able to enter the room with Elle’s corpse and retrieve her implant.