How to get Every Waking Moment in Destiny 2

When Moon based legendary weapons were introduced in Destiny 2, they were unique with special quests needed to earn them. The Witch Queen expansion has added several new Throne World weapons to the game. Some are tied behind quests for the Witch Queen expansion, while others belong to the new Season of the Risen quest and activities. In season 17, a new weekly rotator for classic raids and dungeons will see classic legendary weapons brought to the forefront once again.

Every Waking Moment is a submachine gun and can roll with a good line-up of PvE perks. It’s also Void which is potent with the correct seasonal build. Every Waking Moment can also drop as a resonant weapon, but unfortunately can’t be crafted at this time. This guide will show you how to get your hands on this sought after weapon.

Essence of Obscurity Quest

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To begin this quest, you must own and finish the Shadowkeep expansion. Once that prerequisite is complete, head to the Lectern on the Moon to pick up this quest.

Activities and SMG kills

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Both can efficiently be completed for the first two steps of this quest by heading North to the Altar of Sorrow on the Moon. Drive your sparrow or teleport to the Altar and keep using any SMG and completing waves of the public event. After a few rounds, both of these quest steps will end quickly.

Finding the Withered Plumes

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final step will require finding the Withered Plumes weapon parts. To find this rare item, hop on a sparrow and head to the underground caves of the Moon. Once deep inside, you must head to the Circle of Bones area. Once inside this patrol area, head alongside the outer rim looking up to the dark of space. The location shown below is the precise location of the rare weapon piece.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Final Step

Once all the steps above are complete, you must return to the Lectern near the starting area of the Moon. Turn in the quest steps, and Every Waking Moment will be yours. Furthermore, once this quest is completed, it can be reacquired and farmed for different drops of this rare weapon.