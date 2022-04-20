Exciting Fiber will be one of the more complicated items for you to obtain in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll only have a handful of methods to get it, giving you limited options to find it. So long as you’re dedicated, you and a small group should be able to find it reliably. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Exciting Fiber in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way to obtain this item is to run through the Excitatron 6000 dungeon. You can only have this dungeon spawn by completing Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps, which you can receive by successfully grinding level 90 resource nodes throughout the Endwalker region. You’ll need the Endwalker expansion to reach any of these locations. At the end of the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map, there’s a chance for a portal to appear, and you’ll enter the Excitatron 6000. Hopefully, Exciting Fiber drops for you and your group to collect, but it doesn’t happen too often.

The alternative is to pick it up from your data center’s market board. However, due to how rare the item is, not too many players are posting it. Furthermore, those posting this item are placing them as incredibly pricey, so you’ll need to have a deep pocket full of Gil to buy it.