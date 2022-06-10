Fiddlehead Fern is one of the many vegetables you can find in Stardew Valley. It’s an item you want to find if you want to complete the Community Board, making it a top priority to reach the end game. There are multiple locations where you can find Fiddlehead Fern, and you might want to use it for completing the Fiddlehead Risotto recipe or gift it to one of the several characters in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Fiddlehead Ferns in Stardew Valley.

Where to find Fiddlehead Ferns

You primarily find Fiddlehead Ferns through Foraging, and there are several locations it can appear where you’ll want to search. For those starting in Stardew Valley, the best way to find Fiddlehead Ferns is by unlocking the Secret Woods. You can access this area after you unlock the Steel Axe and cut down the log blocking your path to this location. Fiddlehead Fern might spawn in this area during the summer, but it won’t appear during any other time of the year.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

While the Secret Woods is a good location for every Stardew Valley player, you can find Fiddlehead Ferns in other places. They also appear in the Skull Cavern on the Prehistoric Floors, in The Mines from floors 41 to 79 while you have the Shrine of Challenge on, in the jungle on Ginger Island, or you can purchase it from the Traveling Cart. We do not recommend spending money on the Fiddlehead Fern from the Traveling Cart, but it is an option for those having trouble locating it in your Stardew Valley world.

Beyond using Fiddlehead Ferns in the Chef’s Bundle and the Wild Medicine Bundle for the Community Center, you can also use it in a preserves jar and the keg to sell it for more money.