How to get Figments of Darkness in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Figments of Darkness are key to the upgrade path during Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. You unlock the ability to acquire them during the Leviathan Returns quest after visiting the Crown of Sorrow at the H.E.L.M. You’ll use Figments of Darkness to upgrade the Crown in its vendor menu, but getting your hands on Figments will take time.

There are three ways to acquire additional Figments of Darkness.

Progress the Bound in Sorrow quest and other Season of the Haunted quests. You won’t be able to progress Bound in Sorrow to completion, as the story will be told over the Season’s first weeks. Other quests throughout Season of the Haunted may also award Figments of Darkness. Complete specific Seasonal Challenges. In week 1, the Sustained Fire Challenge awards a Figment of Darkness. This challenge has you defeating enemies with Auto and Trace Rifles on the Leviathan and defeating enemies with Solar damage during the Sever weekly missions. Earn Crown of Sorrow vendor ranks. You receive three Figments of Darkness per vendor rank prestige: the first at rank 4, the second at rank 10, the third and final at rank 16. Resetting your vendor rank will likely open up the opportunity for more Figment farming.

Grinding out Crown of Sorrow ranks is likely the most consistent way to get Figments of Darkness, as all activities on the Leviathan, the Sever missions, and Crown of Sorrow Bounties increase your rank. In our testing, we were easily at rank 4 in about 45 minutes of exploring the Leviathan, completing Bounties, and participating in Containment missions. The progression is likely to slow down significantly at higher ranks, and we advise against going too hard to avoid burnout. Still, if you want as many Figments of Darkness as you can get, Leviathan activities and Bounties are how.