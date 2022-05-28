How to get fish oil in V Rising

Although you might not find much use for fish oil early in your time with V Rising, toward the middle and late game it’s an important resource for refining pristine leather, which you’ll need in order to craft high level Dawnthorn Armor, as well as Sanguine weapons. Like many other materials in V Rising, there are a couple of options for getting fish oil. You can either loot it from enemy encampments, or you can craft your own by breaking down fish with your trusty Devourer.

Where to find fish oil

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fish oil will drop in many of the enemy camps around Dunley Farmland, but is most commonly found at Mosswick Village, shown above. If you’re new to Dunley Farmland, keep in mind that Mosswick Village is a fairly dangerous area, so we’d advise getting your Gear Score to at least the mid 40s if you plan on fighting your way through town. Alternatively, you can take a more discreet approach by using either your Human Form or your Rat Form.

How to craft fish oil

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The safest way to get your hands on some fish oil, however, doesn’t require fighting or sneaking your way into any villages. With a trusty Devourer, you can simply fish at one of the game’s many fishing spots, then return to your castle and break those fish down into bones and oil.

This is especially good for using up some of the more common fish you might catch while looking for something rare like a Twilight Snapper. Take note, though, that rarer fish will yield more materials when broken down. Common fish like Fat Gobies and Fierce Stingers will return one fish bone and six fish oil, while rarer varieties like Twilight Snappers and Golden River Bass will net you 1 bone, 10 fish oil, and 20 scales.

