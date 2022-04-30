How to get Free Fire OB34 Advance Server activation code

Garena will release the Free Fire OB34 Advance Server in May 2022, allowing players to test the game’s upcoming features before their global launch. The registrations of OB34 Advance Server will begin soon, and once it’s released, registered players can download it on their Android devices from the official website and give their feedback to developers.

However, players need to enter a unique activation code while logging in to the Advance Server to access it, and here’s how you can get yours.

Download Free Fire OB34 Advance Server APK from the official website. Install it on your device and open the Free Fire application. Go to the in-game mail section by clicking on the inbox icon present at the top of the screen. Find the mail with the Activation Code and copy it to your clipboard. Now, open Free Fire Advance Server application and log in with your account. Paste the Activation Code that you copied before and enjoy the latest content.

If you don’t find any mail with the Activation Code in your Free Fire account, it means you were not selected to participate in the testing phase. Players who report bugs and errors will also get rewarded with free diamonds in their global Free Fire account.