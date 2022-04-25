Fuel Cells are vital to keeping your electronics and larger machinery working in Dune: Spice Wars. If you do not have enough Fuel Cells, you won’t be able to build harvesters to collect spice or build Ornithopters to recon the region, giving you more locations to control. In this guide, we will cover how to get Fuel Cells in Dune: Spice Wars.

It comes down to constructing a Fuel Cell Factory. You’ll be able to make these when you take over a village and control it. You can do this by sending your military to a neutral or enemy location, claiming victory in the battle, and then choosing the Take Control option when in close proximity to the village. Once you have control over it, you can choose to place a Fuel Cell Factory down to increase the number of Fuel Cells your faction can use.

You’ll be using Fuel Cells constantly to keep your Ornithopters in the air and for your harvesters to collect spice. Depending on how many spice nodes you find within your region, you may want more Fuel Cell Factorys to keep your spice stockpile high or sell it off for Solari. We recommend building a handful of these factors throughout the region to ensure you can quickly place down a harvester to collect Spice at a moment’s notice.