How to get Ghost Yarn in V Rising

You’ll be on the hunt for multiple resources to find as you explore V Rising. You’ll need piles of these resources to improve your Castle and craft better items as you progress through the game, battling tougher bosses and hunting down more powers to use against them. Ghost Yarn is one of these helpful resources. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Ghost Yarn and where to find it in V Rising.

Where to find Ghost Yarn

You can only find Ghost Yarn in a handful of locations. On the north part of the map, one of the best is within the Cursed Forest. There are two locations you want to visit, and both are named Ancient Village. You can reliably find Ghost Yarn at these two locations, and you’ll want to check all of the chests and defeat any enemy you encounter at these locations.

You can find an Ancient Village on the east side of the Cursed Forest and then another on the west side. We recommend bouncing between these two locations, waiting for their resources to respawn to collect enough Ghost Yarn for your various crafting projects. It’s one of the tougher materials to find, so farming these locations with a friend is beneficial. You can run through a location and then wait for the respawn timer to start again.

You can also learn how to craft Ghost Yarn by defeating Ungora the Spider Queen outside of these two locations. She’s a V Blood opponent at level 60, so you’ll want to be careful when attempting to battle against her.