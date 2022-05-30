How to get glass in V Rising

Glass is an important resource that you’ll often use in V Rising. Not only is glass a decorative material, but it’s also used for crafting some end-game gear. Although the process of farming is not complicated, many might not know how to do so. Hence. we’ve put together a guide explaining how to farm glass in V Rising.

How to get glass

Unfortunately, glass cannot be directly acquired in V Rising. Instead, you need to craft it like many other resources in the game. Using 20 Quartz on a furnace will yield a sheet of glass. Hence, you need plenty of Quartz to get glass. To farm Quartz, you need to find Quartz nodes that are distributed throughout the map. However, if you are still struggling to find Quartz, try farming it in the Dunley Farmland.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Before you start crafting glass using Quartz, you need to unlock its recipe. The recipe can be obtained by defeating Christina, the Sun Priestess, who is a level 44 boss. The boss can be found in Dawnbreak Village of Dunley Farmland, where she’ll be in the settlement or wandering on the road.

Glass is mainly used for making the windows of your Castle in V Rising. It is also used to make glass bottles, which are used to store different brews. Since glass bottles cannot be reused, you’ll need several throughout the game, which ultimately means more usage of glass.