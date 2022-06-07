Goats can be pleasant animals in Minecraft if you’re good to them and care for them. They’re extremely helpful if you want to retrieve milk from them, or you can choose to breed them if you want an army of goats on your settlement. Another useful item that they drop are goat horns, which were added to Minecraft in the 1.19 Wild update. You can’t kill them to retrieve the horn. Instead, the only way to retrieve a goat’s horn is to have them ram a block, and then the horn drops. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Goat Horns in Minecraft.

How to get Goat Horns

It is tough to find a goat aggressive enough to attack you. These creatures are naturally passive, and they’re relatively difficult to anger. Your best bet is to wait for a screaming goat to spawn. These types of goats have a five percent chance of appearing whenever you find a goat, so you’ll be hard-pressed to locate them. When you do, trick it into trying to ram you and have it hit a block so then it can drop its horn. You can do this up to two times to a goat before they can no longer lose their horns.

Once you have the goat horn, you can hold it in your hand and blow into it, making an ideal sound to battle right before a big fight. They do give away your position, but they’re a fun tool to signal your location to your friends.