Gray Starstone is a legendary resource you can find in Salt and Sacrifice. Like the other resource, Black Starstone, you’ll use Gray Starstone at the Trifaul Idol in Pardoner’s Vale. The Gray Starstone resource is a higher level than Black Starstone, allowing you to use it at the Tree of Skill. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Gray Starstone in Salt and Sacrifice.

One of the few ways we’ve found to obtain Gray Starstone is through leveling up in Salt and Sacrifice. The material will not always be a resource you receive when leveling. Instead, it appears to happen for every fifth level in Salt and Sacrifice. We received our first one when we reached level five and then another at level 10. You can expect to earn Gray Starstone throughout your adventure in Salt and Sacrifice.

The Gray Starstone allows you to refund your abilities in the Skill Tree. Anytime you want to modify your overall build in Salt and Sacrifice, you will need to spend a Gray Starstone to receive your Black Starstone again. Given the limited amount of Gray Starstone you receive, you’ll want to be careful with which skills you select in your skill tree.

You will want to use these items sparingly. We didn’t use them too often as the primary resource to grab skills is Black Starstone, which you receive whenever you hit another level. If you’re going through the game using a specific weapon type, look ahead on the skill tree to grab your higher-level versions of these weapons for your character and meet those requirements.