Guiltless Shards are an item you can find in Salt Sacrifice. With them, you’ll be able to turn your Inquisitor Guiltless, which brings them back to the land of the living. Without it, they will remain in a state in the middle, neither dead nor alive. It’s an aftereffect of having gone through the Magebane Rite and dying within the presence of magic. In this guide, we will cover how to get Guiltless Shards in Salt and Sacrifice.

You will primarily find them as you continue your journey in Salt and Sacrifice. They will appear as rewards from chests or inside bags. There’s also the chance for enemies to drop them, but it’s a random chance for this to occur as you play the game. Because you can find them only once in a while, you’re better off sparingly using them to renew your character’s mortality to bring them back to the living.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you use these too often, you’ll find yourself without them, preventing you from gaining part of your health bar back, especially if you want to use it against specific bosses or to host a game and invite your friends to play with you.

Guiltless Shards are how you’ll be interacting with other characters online or using your entire health bar against difficult bosses. If you’re not having too much trouble against bosses in the game, we don’t recommend using Guiltsless Shards to increase your health. Instead, it might be better to hunt down other Mages to craft higher-level equipment, or to increase your level through battling other enemies and earning more Salt.