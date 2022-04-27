How to get Gyre in Warframe

Gyre, introduced to Warframe via the Angels of the Zariman DLC, is an electric-themed Warframe. Unlike the previous electric using Warframe, Gyre focus more on extreme damage output, so will be a big draw for players who really want to put a hurting on their enemies.

How to get Gyre

The first thing that players need to do is play through the Angels of the Zariman quest. This will give them access to the Chrysalith hub. In the Chrysalith you can find NPCs to speak to, and one of them will give out bounties. By completing these bounties, players can earn rewards that include the overall Gyre blueprints, Systems, Neuroptics, and Chassis.

All Gyre’s Warframe abilities

You can find a full list of Gyre’s abilities below: