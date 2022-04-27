How to get Gyre in Warframe
Spin it up.
Gyre, introduced to Warframe via the Angels of the Zariman DLC, is an electric-themed Warframe. Unlike the previous electric using Warframe, Gyre focus more on extreme damage output, so will be a big draw for players who really want to put a hurting on their enemies.
How to get Gyre
The first thing that players need to do is play through the Angels of the Zariman quest. This will give them access to the Chrysalith hub. In the Chrysalith you can find NPCs to speak to, and one of them will give out bounties. By completing these bounties, players can earn rewards that include the overall Gyre blueprints, Systems, Neuroptics, and Chassis.
All Gyre’s Warframe abilities
You can find a full list of Gyre’s abilities below:
- Arcsphere: A destructive and crippling Ability. Launch a Gyratory Sphere that will deal
high damage on impact and periodically deal electrical shocks to nearby enemies.
Hitting at least 3 enemies with the initial launch enhances damage.
- Coil Horizon: Throw forward a Gyratory Sphere that will implode after 2 seconds, or can
be manually triggered.
- Cathode Grace: Gain a brief burst of increased Critical Chance and Energy Regen, with
each kill extending duration of Cathode Step. Casting is on a cooldown.
- Rotorswell: Gyre’s mechanisms spin at incredible speeds, generating an Electric Field
that shocks nearby enemies. When Gyre gets a critical hit, a large electrical discharge
will chain from the enemy that was hit to nearby enemies.
- Gyre Passive Abilities: Gyre’s Abilities have a 10% chance to deal double damage
when enemies are affected by Electricity Status. Every additional Electricity Status proc
adds an additional 10% chance.