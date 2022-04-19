How to get Hex Cores in No Man’s Sky, and what they do

When you begin your journey in No Man’s Sky, you can choose to make your name however you want. You may want to be an explorer and have your discoveries plastered all over the galaxy for others to discover. You may want to make as much money as possible by selling rare curiosities. This guide explains how to find one of those curiosities, Hex Cores, and what you do with them.

How do you get Hex Cores?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Hex Cores are a curiosity that you won’t often encounter in No Man’s Sky. You can get them from three places. Firstly, you can be given one as a gift from an Anomaly Iteration, the Anomaly that you can summon and visit whenever you want. The second way to get Hex Cores is by killing Anomalous Fauna, strange creatures that don’t fit the norms of evolution. You’ll usually only find these on exotic planets. Finally, you can occasionally get a Hex Core from the Black Market vendor on space stations, but this is an incredibly rare occurrence.

What do you do with Hex Cores?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Since Hex Cores are curiosities, the only thing you can do with them is to sell them. Of course, their value changes between systems and space stations, but you’ll usually always get a reasonable price for selling them because they’re something rare that not many explorers will be dealing in. So they’re a great way to boost your wallet if it’s looking a little thin.