How to get Hollowfang gear in V Rising

The main objective of V Rising is to survive for as long as possible, and you’ll need to use different gears throughout the game for that to happen. As you progress, the level and quality of the gears will increase, making your character more potent over time. One of the gears you’ll need is the Hollowfang gear, and here is how to acquire it.

How to craft Hollowfang gear in V Rising

The only way to obtain Hollowfang gear in V Rising is by crafting it. However, there are some prerequisites that you need to fulfil to acquire the ability to craft the gear. To begin with, you need to upgrade your Castle to the point where you can interact with Blood Altar. Once done, you’ll be able to locate V Blood Carriers using the Blood Altar, which are special bosses that grant special perks after being defeated. Using the device, locate Quincy the Bandit King, a level 37 boss which will grant you the perk of crafting Hollowfang gear.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Quincy, the Bandit King, can be found in Bandit Stronghold (Farbane Woods), and the exact location is mentioned in the image above.. Once defeated, you’ll obtain Chaos Barrier and Merciless Charge as new abilities. You’ll also gain Tailoring Bench, Smithy, Iron Ingot, Iron Weapons, and Hollowfang Battlegear recipe. Once you’ve set up the Tailoring Bench, you’ll be able to craft Hollowfang gear using the device. The Hollowfang gear comprises Hollowfang Chestguard, Hollowfang Leggings, Hollowfang Gloves, and Hollowfang Boots. These powerful accessories are good enough for mid to later stages of the game.